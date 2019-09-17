English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nolan's Tenet Sets Come To Rescue Of Man Who Attempted Suicide In Mumbai, Close To Shooting Locale!

    By
    |

    Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson have flown down to Mumbai for their forthcoming Hollywood film, Tenet. The action-thriller, which stars several prominent actors such as John David Washington, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and more, also features Bollywood's Dimple Kapadia. Nolan's team was recently filming at Colaba, as a part of a 10-15 day shooting schedule, when a man attempted suicide. However, the crew of Tenet came to his rescue.

    Nolans Tenet Sets Come To Rescue Of Man In Mumbai!

    According to Pinkvilla reports, Nolan along with Washington was shooting at the Colaba market in the presence of around 400 people. The location was later moved to the Royal Bombay Yacht Club, where the lead actor Pattinson filmed his bit through the lunch hour. When the shooting was about to wrap up, a man attempted suicide by jumping into the water. Around 40 boats were arranged near the Gateway of India for the evening scenes, which helped in rescuing the man.

    An eye witness told Pinkvilla, "The lifeguards were unable to get a hold of the man but thanks to the set design of the movie [Tenet], they were able to use the ropes to tie the man and rescue him. The police immediately picked him up and took him in their truck. A sympathetic crew member checked with his team to ensure that the man was alright."

    More CHRISTOPHER NOLAN News

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue