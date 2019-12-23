Daniel Craig Confirms Return As James Bond

After constant denials, Daniel Craig has confirmed that he will return as James Bond in the 25th Bond movie. The 49-year-old actor put reports about his departure from the film franchise to rest with an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", according to Variety.

When the host asked Craig if he would reprise his role as Agent 007, the actor replied in one-word, "Yes". Craig said he had known that he would come back as Bond for "a couple of months" now. "We've been discussing it, we've just been trying to figure things out. I always wanted to, I needed a break," he added.

His comments came just hours after he denied returning as Bond, telling a radio station: "I'd hate to burst the bubble, but no decision has been made at the moment." Explaining his previous remarks, Craig told Colbert: "I've been doing interviews about it all day and I've been rather coy. I kind of felt like if I should speak the truth I should speak the truth to you."

Craig also confirmed that it would be the last time he would step in to play the iconic character, penned by Ian Fleming, saying, "I just want to go out on a high note, and I can't wait." In 2015, the actor had famously said, "I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists" than return for another film but Craig now admitted that it was a "really stupid answer".

"There's no point making excuses about it, but it was two days after I had finished shooting the last movie and I went straight to an interview where someone asked, 'Would you do another one?' and I went, 'No!'

"The 25th movie will be Craig's fifth outing as the fictitious secret agent. He first appeared in 2006's "Casino Royale", which was followed by "Quantum of Solace", "Skyfall" and "Spectre".

The untitled film was officially announced last month with a slated November 8, 2019 release date. (PTI)

Also Read: Filming Of James Bond Movie 'No Time To Die' Causes Massive Terror Scare At UK's RAF Airbase