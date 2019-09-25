English
    Demi Moore Reveals She Was Raped At 15 By Man Who Allegedly Paid Her Mother

    Demi Moore has shared horrific incidents from her life in her memoir 'Inside Out'. The actress revealed that she was raped at the age of 15 by a man who knew her mother. Speaking to Diane Sawyer on ABC's Good Morning America, Demi recounted that she once returned home to find an older man sitting in her apartment with a key to the house.

    Demi Moore Reveals She Was Raped At 15

    It was revealed on the show, while reading an excerpt from her memoir, that the man claimed that she had been sold by her mother for $500. Recounting the disturbing incident in her memoir, she wrote, "It was rape and a devastating betrayal revealed by the man's cruel question, 'How does it feel to be wh**ed by your mother for $500?'"

    When Demi was asked if her mother knew that she was accepting the money for this, she said, "I think in my deep heart, no. I don't think it was a straightforward transaction, but she still did give him the access and put me in harm's way."

    Demi was brought up in a household with parents who battled alcoholism and mental illnesses. In her book, she has written that her childhood was over when her mother first attempted suicide when she was 12. She later dropped out of high school and left home to pursue a career in show business but started abusing drugs during that time. However, she pursued her dreams and managed to get her first break at the age of 19, when she signed General Hospital.

    It is reported that Demi has also written about her suffering a miscarriage while dating Ashton Kutcher. Demi has dedicated Inside Out to her three daughters and her mother.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 1:30 [IST]
