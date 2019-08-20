English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dwayne Johnson Marries Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian

    By Pti
    |

    WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson has tied the knot with his partner of over 10 years, Lauren Hashian. The duo tied the knot in Hawaii on August 18, Monday, and Johnson shared the news on Instagram.

    Dwayne Johnson Marries Lauren Hashian

    "We Do," he captioned the pictures from their special day. Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, have two children together: Jasmine Lia, three, and Tiana Gia, one. The pair met back in 2006 when Johnson was filming "The Game Plan". He started dating Hashian after his split from his first wife, Dany Garcia, in 2007.

    More DWAYNE JOHNSON News

    Read more about: dwayne johnson
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 10:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue