Emma Watson Launches Legal Advice Line For Women Experiencing Harassment At Workplace

Emma Watson has taken another step towards the issue that she's always been vocal about. The actress recently launched a legal advice line for women, dealing with sexual harassment at work place. To her, it was "completely staggering" that her initiative is the only service of this nature in England and Wales. The Harry Potter fame told The Guardian,

"It finally feels like people are realising the scale of the problem, and I'm certainly hopeful that with global standards such as the recent International Labour Organization treaty on harassment at work we'll start to see a new climate of prevention and accountability on this issue domestically."

The legal advice line is supported by Time's Up UK's justice and equality fund, and public donations, including the actress. The main goal of the initiative is to spread awareness among women about dealing with sexual harassment at work place, by providing the right help.

Watson explains, "This advice line's purpose is to empower women to exercise their legal rights in the workplace. By advising women about their legal options and increasing their understanding of equalities and discrimination law, we will be able to help them make informed choices about next steps, including how to navigate the legal system with confidence."

"We know that complaints of sexual harassment at work are still frequently responded to in a gendered manner that is negative, undermining or can lead to victimisation. That is why Rights of Women will also work towards dismantling the underlying structural problems that puts the burden on victims and makes it difficult for women to come forward through its policy work," she further added.

The legal advice line contact number is 020 7490 0152.