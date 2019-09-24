Emmys Was The Real Goodbye From Game Of Thrones For Me: Alfie Allen

Alfie's Post

"Emmys was a blast. So lovely to win best drama... feels sad as this really was the goodbye to Thrones for me... am really really going to miss working on Thrones and will miss working with my friends. They are all amazing." (sic)

A Sweet Tribute To The Cast

It was undoubtedly an emotional day for the cast and fans of HBO's popular series, Game Of Thrones, when all the big stars of the franchise came together for the Emmys 2019. The cast was given a sweet tribute. Among the cast members, 10 were nominated for Emmys. When lead cast members Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gwendoline Christie, Alfie Allen, Carice van Houten, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams arrived on stage, they were given a standing ovation. Gwendoline received a major pop when she started talking.

Best Supporting Actor Award For Peter Dinklage

Peter was the only actor to win among the cast of Game of Thrones in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. The series, on the other hand, took home the big prize - Outstanding Drama Series.

Peter's Speech

During his acceptance speech, Peter got very emotional and thanked Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. "We did nothing but sweat, we did nothing but laugh. Dave and Dan, we literally walked through fire and ice for you. Literally. And I would do it all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you," Dinklage said.