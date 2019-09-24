Emmys Was The Real Goodbye From Game Of Thrones For Me: Alfie Allen
Alfie Allen, who was one among the main cast of HBO's popular series Game Of Thrones, got emotional when the cast reunited during the Emmys. He also posted a selfie on his Instagram story and made GoT fans emotional. In the photo, everyone but Kit Harington can be seen. Allen shared the picture again as an Instagram post and his caption had truly melted our hearts.
Alfie's Post
"Emmys was a blast. So lovely to win best drama... feels sad as this really was the goodbye to Thrones for me... am really really going to miss working on Thrones and will miss working with my friends. They are all amazing." (sic)
A Sweet Tribute To The Cast
It was undoubtedly an emotional day for the cast and fans of HBO's popular series, Game Of Thrones, when all the big stars of the franchise came together for the Emmys 2019. The cast was given a sweet tribute. Among the cast members, 10 were nominated for Emmys. When lead cast members Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gwendoline Christie, Alfie Allen, Carice van Houten, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams arrived on stage, they were given a standing ovation. Gwendoline received a major pop when she started talking.
Best Supporting Actor Award For Peter Dinklage
Peter was the only actor to win among the cast of Game of Thrones in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. The series, on the other hand, took home the big prize - Outstanding Drama Series.
Peter's Speech
During his acceptance speech, Peter got very emotional and thanked Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. "We did nothing but sweat, we did nothing but laugh. Dave and Dan, we literally walked through fire and ice for you. Literally. And I would do it all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you," Dinklage said.
Do you have a favourite memory of the Game Of Thrones? If so, let us know in the comments below.