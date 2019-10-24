Evan Rachel Wood Voices Elsa And Anna's Mother Queen Iduna, Old Cast Returns For Frozen 2

Broadway actress Idina Menzel returns as the voice of the ice Queen, Elsa. She is often banked on for playing feisty women characters; it is felt that her voice has such a quality. Kristen Bell too is back as the voice of Anna. Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, in fact, impressed the directors much before they were officially cast in the first Frozen film. They first worked their magic together at a table read where the directors, producers and songwriters were present. After reading the entire script out loud, they then sang 'Wind Beneath My Wings' as a duet. Director Jennifer Lee recalls that there wasn't a dry eye in the house after they were finished.

Menzel had formerly auditioned for 'Tangled' but did not make the part. However, the casting director had preserved a recording of her audition and on the basis of that asked her to act alongside Kristen Bell. Did you know that Kristen Bell was called in to re-record many of her lines after her pregnancy as her voice had deepened? In fact, she remembers that she was called back at least 20 times, which she says is normal for Disney-animated movies whose scripts are a work in progress.

Jonathan Groff lends his voice to Anna's love interest Kristoff again and Josh Gad too returns as the voice of the loveable snowman, Olaf.

Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood was cast as the voice of Queen Iduna, mother to Anna and Elsa, and wife to King Agnarr. Says producer Peter Del Vecho of the casting choice: "There was something about Evan's voice that we really zeroed in on. Her voice sounds like there is something underneath it, something hidden from the past."

Lieutenant Destin Mattias is introduced in the sequel, he is the loyal soldier of Arendelle, trapped in the Enchanted Forest. Filmmakers called on Sterling K Brown to provide the voice of Mattias. Del Vecho says, "We have always admired his talent and having Sterling work with us to develop this character has been a dream. We couldn't be happier."

