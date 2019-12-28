    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Fan Suggests Disney's Timeline Till 2100; Will Buy Apple, Microsoft and DC Comics

      Over the year Disney has become an entertainment giant that rules the box office and brings front the most loved characters and movies by kids as well as adults. In 2019, the production company ruled the box office with releases like Avengers Endgame, Captian Marvel, Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker, Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, Spiderman: Far From Home, Alladin and more.

      The multi-billion dollar company has created a track record of acquiring other upcoming companies year in and out. The company have so far ended up other giants like Marvel, Pixar, Fox, Lucasfilm and more. Inspired by the same a twitter user predicted how the next decade will continue on if Disney acquired more companies. Take a look:

      If you are shocked and worried about going to Disney World, other twitter users felt the same way. While some were convinced this is exactly how the timeline would go, others wondered if the writers of Simpson's have a theory of their own.

      Disney just announced the titles for phase 4 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, other than that they also have big releases under Disney as well as Pixar, some of the titles are, Onward, Mulan, Black Widow, The Eternals, Raya and the Last Dragon and many more.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 17:22 [IST]
