Filming Of James Bond Movie 'No Time To Die' Causes Massive Terror Scare At UK's RAF Airbase

According to media reports, the shooting for the 25th James Bond movie titled 'No Time to Die' caused a massive terror scare. Reportedly, while the filming was underway at the largest Royal Air Force (RAF) airbase in the UK, the crew left behind a van.

The crew van was left behind following days of filming, and as many as 400 people had to be evacuated from the base. Apparently, the base was even put on lockdown as bomb-sniffer dogs were brought in, reports The Sun

Speculations were rife that the vehicle carried pyrotechnic explosives. Police even cordoned off the large area. After a thorough security check, the claim was dismissed.

"Everything was packed up on Friday but amazingly one of the vans was left behind outside the mess. I don't know if it was the film company or the hire company, but someone reported the van," a source was quoted as saying in The Sun.

"Sniffer dogs from a bomb disposal unit were sent in to investigate immediately. A 300 metre cordon was put in place while it was assessed by bomb disposal teams. It is an unbelievable blunder to have caused such a massive security risk," it was reported on the website.

Even though the incident brought a huge backlash for the crew, film companies will apparently still be allowed and encouraged to shoot movies at the base as shootings bring in a lot of money.

It is to be noted that the base was also used to film scenes for Mission: Impossible - Fallout last year.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, No Time To Die is expected to be actor Daniel Craig's final outing as Bond.