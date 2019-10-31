Frozen 2: Anna's Happily-Ever-After Threatened By Change

At the end of the first movie, we saw that Anna had all she ever wanted - her dear sister Elsa, a motley family including iceman Kristoff, snowman Olaf and the reindeer Sven, and her home of Arendelle being secure. Now she is at the threshold of a new adventure that threatens to tear apart everybody and everything she has been trying to hang on to. Yet when Arendelle is in danger and Elsa feels a pull into the unknown, Anna must follow her sister on a treacherous and mysterious journey that has answers to her family's past. "Anna had nothing to lose in the first movie," says director Chris Buck. "But now she has everything to lose," he added.

Anna is the ever-optimistic, fairytale heroine. She is unflappable, and feels fine when she is with her family, Arendelle is safe and she never has to be alone again. But then life throws you curve balls and you have to tackle them too. Says director and writer Jennifer Lee, "Fairytale characters are not magical but they enter into the dangers of a magical world. They enter into the belly of the beast, suffering hardship and loss with great struggles, yet rise triumphant."

Anna's comfort with the present and her positive character are reflected in a song she sings to comfort Olaf titled 'Some Things Never Change'. Despite that, change is inevitable and Anna too must discover things about herself that can only be revealed when she too is tested and tried. So in leaving her comfort zone, Anna is truly coming of age and becoming who she is meant to be. Through it all, she stands like a rock by her sister Elsa and is determined to protect her at all costs. We see that resolve in a scene from the trailer where Elsa tells Anna, "You can't just follow me into (the) fire" to which Anna replies, "Then don't walk into (the) fire."

Anna may be unwillingly pulled into an adventure but she is sure to come out stronger and remain as feisty as ever.