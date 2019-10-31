Frozen 2: Elsa Is Called To Solve A Dangerous Mystery About The Past

If the first Frozen movie was about Elsa accepting and owning her powers, the sequel is about the princess finding why she has got such special gifts in the first place. The answer to this will take her on a dangerous and uncharted journey across the sea and into the Enchanted Forest. Over there flows a river, Elsa and Anna's mother once told them about, which holds all the answers. At first, Elsa resists the call, which only she can hear. But she is strangely drawn to the voice as it persists.

We understand her dilemma when she sings these lines from the song 'Into The Unknown':

Or are you someone out here who's a little bit like me? Who knows deep down I'm not where I'm meant to be. Every day's a little harder as I feel my power grow. Don't you know there's part of me that longs to go... (sic)

The filmmakers recognised that Elsa is a perfect mythical character. Says producer Peter Del Vecho, "Like mythic characters, Elsa carries the weight of the world on her shoulders and does things the rest of us can't. They also typically suffer a tragic fate, which might have happened to Elsa in the first film if it was not for Anna."

Elsa remains larger than life and continues to be tested in the sequel. From the snippets we see in the trailers, we know she has to confront the sea spirit Nokk as well as massive Earth monsters. She is also seen battling a raging and seemingly enchanted fire at one point.

While Elsa's powers are tested to the hilt, she also must be the perfect Queen and face the hard truths that she set out to discover with grace. Elsa sets out on a journey in which she will discover the life she was meant to live, but in doing so, risk losing everything including herself.