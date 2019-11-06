Frozen 2 Introduces Queen Iduna And Lieutenant Mattias

We caught a glimpse of Elsa and Anna's mother, Queen Iduna and father King Agnarr in the first movie. Now, we get more than a passing look. Queen Iduna is set to play a significant role in leading Elsa to the answers she seeks. She, indirectly, sets Elsa on the path of self-discovery with the lullaby she sings to the two sisters titled 'All Is Found' which talks about a river that holds all the answers. Queen Iduna loves her daughters and wants to protect them at all costs, especially from the secrets of her past. But as Elsa's powers and questions grow, Queen Iduna begins to wonder whether her own past holds the answer for her family.

In the trailer, we get a peep into the enchanted forest and a spirit that appears to control wind. It is a friendly energy that teases and plays with a young boy and a girl, who we may safely bet are younger versions of King Agnarr and Queen Iduna. It appears girl Iduna hails from the enchanted forest where boy Agnarr arrives; the two meet and fall in love. What happens later is significant enough for Queen Iduna to keep her past under wraps. Westworld fame Evan Rachel Wood voices Queen Iduna.

We are also introduced to Lieutenant Mattias, the loyal soldier of Arendelle, who has never forgotten his sworn duty to the kingdom. He protected his homeland Arendelle against their enemy, the Northuldra but in doing so, became trapped in the enchanted forest for 30 years. When he meets Elsa and witnesses her magical powers, he has to confront some of his long-held beliefs. Lieutenant Destin Mattias is voiced by Sterling Brown.

