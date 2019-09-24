Frozen 2 Trailer: Truth Behind Elsa's Powers Revealed! To Enchant You With New Characters

Sequel to the highest-grossing animated film of all time, Frozen 2's trailer was launched by Walt Disney, a few hours ago. The film unfolds the adventures of Elsa and Anna, who venture into the enchanted forests and dark seas in search of the truth. Frozen 2 has notched up the game with the introduction of several new characters, voiced by Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad. Frozen 2 opens in US and Indian theatres on November 22, 2019. Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, who helmed the original, have directed the sequel as well.

The audiences will learn more about Elsa as she dwells on her hardly-explored past. The trailer further reveals that her kingdom is threatened by various facets of her life. Will she able to save her kingdom at the cost of her existence? Only the sequel will tell us if she can emerge as the ultimate Disney Princess. Below are the new characters introduced in the Frozen 2 trailer.

KING AGNARR - The son of King Runeard, King Agnarr is married to Queen Iduna. King Agnarr loves his family and would do anything to ensure his daughters' wellbeing and safety. Alfred Molina lends his voice to King Agnarr.

YELANA - The unspoken leader of the nomadic Northuldra, she is fiercely protective of her family and community, but is known to soften when people show an understanding of nature and their environment. Martha Plimpton was called on to bring Yelana to life.

HONEYMAREN - A member of the Northuldra, Honeymaren is a true free spirit and wants nothing more than to bring peace to the enchanted forest. She is bold and brave, with a reverence for the magic of nature. Rachel Matthews provides voice to Honeymaren.

RYDER - Eager and fun, Honeymaren's brother Ryder embraces life with optimism. Ryder's love for reindeers might just rival Kristoff's - but unlike Kristoff, Ryder has never roamed the great plains outside of the enchanted forest. He longs to embrace the world and venture beyond the magical mist. Jason Ritter lends his voice to Ryder.

BRUNI - Curious and cute, this salamander inhabits the enchanted forest. Though shy at first, Bruni can't help but be drawn to Elsa's icy magic and enjoys the cool snowflake treats she creates.