Frozen 2: Water Spirit Nokk Is A Test For Queen Elsa's Abilities

Disney has a history of making memorable enchanted creatures, endowing them with human qualities and making unforgettable characters of them. One such magical creature that greets us in the Frozen sequel is Nokk, the Ocean spirit who takes the form of a stallion and fiercely protects the secrets of the Enchanted Forest. Elsa first encounters Nokk when she is trying to overcome the crashing waves of the sea; to tame it and to be able to run on it and perhaps cross it. She is knocked back again and again, and suddenly sees the vision of a water horse that is blocking her progress.

In order to get past Nokk, a person must prove they are worthy and earn its respect - an almost impossible task. The Nokk also appears when Elsa is trying to resist a call that urges her to seek answers, but she says she does not want a new adventure. We see Elsa's powers growing and taking icy shapes that she inadvertently creates; among them is an ice horse, whose lines quickly dissolve to take the shape of giant earth monsters.

The Nokk, therefore, plays a crucial role in Elsa's journey of self-discovery and is also a key test to her abilities and qualities. Nokk, the water spirit, appears in several European legends and Disney seems to have adapted this creature, giving it finer qualities than what it was originally - a siren, luring men to their deaths.

Apart from the water stallion, and offsetting its sternness, is a cute little salamander named Bruni, who is winning hearts ever since he was introduced in the trailer. A Disney press release says of the critter: "Curious and cute, this salamander inhabits the Enchanted Forest. Though shy at first, Bruni can't help but be drawn by Elsa's icy magic and the cool snowflake treats she creates." Disney has really upped its game once again in the cute reptile department. Remember Pascal of 'Tangled'?

Also Read: Is Disney's 'Frozen' A Fairytale or Myth? Is it both?