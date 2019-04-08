English
    Game Of Thrones Season 8 First Reviews Out: A ‘Deeply Satisfying’ Experience For Fans

    By Staff
    |

    The eagerly-awaited eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is all to take social media by storm from April 14, 2019 which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The show's stars are currently busy promoting the 'long goodbye' and trying to add to the curiosity surrounding the finale. The opening episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 was recently screened for a select audience in New York City and it seems to have hit the right notes.

    Those who watched the final season's opener felt that it lived up to expectations and proved to be an unforgettable affair. Some of them even said that the first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 cannot be enjoyed on a mobile phone as it is a visual delight.'

    Here are the first reviews.

    James Hibberd @JamesHibberd

    Just watched Game of Thrones season 8 premiere: Fantastic. So many reunions. Some epic sequences. Not just table setting for the rest of season. Major Stuff happens in deeply satisfying way.

    Ben Crellin @BenCrellin

    The premiere of Game of Thrones was amazing. I can't say anything about the episode. I had more alcohol than I'm used to at the after-party, then I went to the after - after-party at the hotel that the cast were staying at.

    Amber Jamieson @AmberPickette

    Just watched the #GameOfThrones S8 premiere and wow.Fans, you will not be disappointed! Surpassed all my hopes and expectations. Can't wait for April 15 @skyatlantic #GoTPremiereNYC

    Kim Renfro @@kimrrenfro

    I'm still pinching myself after Wednesday night. So many happy tears were shed. I am incredibly grateful to be a small part of this season eight journey.

    If these reports are anything to go by then GoT Season 8 is going to be a feast for the fans. So are you looking forward to Game of Thrones Season 8? Who will end up winning the 'Iron Throne'? Tell us in the space below.

    Read more about: game of thrones
    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 1:22 [IST]
