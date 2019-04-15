English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Twitter Review; Fans Aren't Able To Get Over THIS Moment!

    By
    |

    Today has been one of the most awaited moments for GOT fans! After a wait of nearly two years, the eighth and final season of Games Of Thrones premiered today. Fans are just not able to contain their excitement and have taken to social media sites to express their opinion on this epic television series. We wouldn't want to give away anything as spoilers kill the buzz! However, you ought to read these Twitter reviews if you are yet to watch the first episode of Game Of Thrones Season 8. Also, this one moment from the episode has gone viral! Read details inside.

    @namrata_maria

    "When you've just finished watching the 1st episode of #GameofThrones Final Season, start reading the reviews and episode analysis, and start talking to yourself, agreeing on the pointers listed - THE FANDOM FEELS ARE BACK! 😭❤️" - (sic)

    @Variety

    "#GameofThrones season 8 premiere review: "Absolutely stellar work within the bounds set around its current era: Highly burnished entertainment that lingers on no story point a beat more than strictly necessary to communicate the idea" - (sic)

    @BauerSage

    "Each character listed in the opening crawl of #GameofThrones that gets killed by a white walker/wight gives the series 1 point out of 10 in my season review" - (sic)

    GOT Receives Mixed Reaction

    "My non spoiler review on the 1st episode of #Got .It wasn't that great.I liked the reunions.If it weren't for the last two scenes I would've given the episode a 6/10 at its best.The last two scenes saved it.(My opinion) @GameOfThrones #GameOfThrones" - (sic)

    The Viral Moment!

    Bran Star after years sees Jaime Lansister in the first episode of season 8. This was one of the most awaited moments considering the history the duo holds. Fans just couldn't calm themselves upon witnessing this. One of them tweeted, "Bran was like a mother waiting for his kid to return from late party so he could kick his ass.." - (sic)

    Read more about: game of thrones
    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue