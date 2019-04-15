Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Twitter Review; Fans Aren't Able To Get Over THIS Moment!

@namrata_maria

"When you've just finished watching the 1st episode of #GameofThrones Final Season, start reading the reviews and episode analysis, and start talking to yourself, agreeing on the pointers listed - THE FANDOM FEELS ARE BACK! 😭❤️" - (sic)

@Variety

"#GameofThrones season 8 premiere review: "Absolutely stellar work within the bounds set around its current era: Highly burnished entertainment that lingers on no story point a beat more than strictly necessary to communicate the idea" - (sic)

@BauerSage

"Each character listed in the opening crawl of #GameofThrones that gets killed by a white walker/wight gives the series 1 point out of 10 in my season review" - (sic)

GOT Receives Mixed Reaction

"My non spoiler review on the 1st episode of #Got .It wasn't that great.I liked the reunions.If it weren't for the last two scenes I would've given the episode a 6/10 at its best.The last two scenes saved it.(My opinion) @GameOfThrones #GameOfThrones" - (sic)

The Viral Moment!

Bran Star after years sees Jaime Lansister in the first episode of season 8. This was one of the most awaited moments considering the history the duo holds. Fans just couldn't calm themselves upon witnessing this. One of them tweeted, "Bran was like a mother waiting for his kid to return from late party so he could kick his ass.." - (sic)