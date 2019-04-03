Game Of Thrones Season 8: Sansa Stark's Blunder Will Not Spoil The Finale For Fans; Deets Inside

Some time ago, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) found herself in a difficult situation when she told her fiance Joe Jonas ending of Game of Thrones Season 8 much to the surprise of all concerned. Now, it seems that the makers of the show made the singer to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to stop him from revealing any spoilers to his friends and family members.

Revealing more about this development, Sophie said that Joe was pretty okay with the whole thing and fulfilled the wishes of the makers.

"Joe was on set most of the time so he kind of figured it out and he was like, 'Can you fill me (in)? And, he signed an NDN, NDA and everything so it's all good," she told Etonline.in

Interestingly, Sophie was trolled mercilessly when she leaked the GoT Season 8 climax to her Prince Charming. Reacting to the criticism, she said that it was not 'surprising' as such things are quite common on social media.

"To be honest, I don't read many of the mentions on Twitter because there's normally quite a bit of hate. Everything I say will always have some negative reactions so I'm not surprised," added the actress.

This is quite a bold response and proves that she is a mature person.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is set to air from April 14, 2019