Game Of Thrones Season 8: There Is 93.5 Percent Chance These Characters Will DIE Next

Bronn

The study predicts that Bronn has a 93.5 percent chance of dying early in GOT season 8 and his dreams of owning a castle will end up only being a dream which he could never fulfil.

Sanka Stark

As painful and shocking as it might sound, the study also revealed that Sansa Stark will not be alive for long in season 8 and her end will disappoint fans and make them weep.

Sandor Clegane 'The Hound'

The mighty Sandor Clegane 'The Hound' who fought through his way in all the previous seasons will face death in season 8 as per the studies.

Bran Stark

Bran Stark won't survive season 8 as per the algorithms stated by the students of Technical University of Munich. The mystery surrounding his existence will also be revealed before his demise.

Gregor Clegane

Gregor Clegane known as The Mountain will be killed in the final season of Game of Thrones and all of these deaths only make us wonder who will be the person to sit on the Throne.