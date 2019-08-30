English
    Game Of Thrones Stars Emilia Clarke & Rose Leslie Holiday In India; Fans Are Going Crazy!

    By
    |

    Game Of Thrones fans in India are freaking out right now because their favourite stars, Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie are in the country! That's right, Jon Snow's two lovers, Khaleesi and Ygritte are having the time of their life in India. Emilia, unable to contain the excitement about being here, took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her 'Brain Altering Joy' of a holiday. She posted the pictures along with a heartfelt note attached to it. Check it out!

    GOT: Jon Snow’s Lovers, Daenerys & Ygritte Are In India!

    Emilia and Leslie are having fun the 'desi' way, while holidaying around Rishikesh, India. They are being robbed by monkeys, participating in evening rituals by the river Ganga, and more! In the pictures posted by Emilia, the two can be seen donning white tops with rudraksh malas around their neck, while relaxing at the luxurious Anand Spa in the Himalayas.

    Emilia captioned her post, "NAMASKAR India.

    NAMASKAR #anandaspahimalayasthis is NOT an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I've read in years (#theoverstory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you're ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true. #breathebabyandletthemadnessmeltaway

    #brainalteringjoy#roselesliehasmyheartandsoulwrappedupinhers#DONTFORGETTHELOVEPEOPLE!

    #bollocksdoesthatmeanitstimetoworknow? #🙌 #✌️ #🐒 #saltwaterbook#AMUSTREAD! @itbeginswiththebody" (sic)

    Meanwhile, Indian fans of the show cannot believe that the two are actually in India. "Daenerys and Ygritte chilling in the afterlife together be like," a fan wrote. "OH MY GOD OH MY GOD YIKES YOU ARE IN MY COUNTRYYYYY," another one wrote. Giving an Indian welcome, another fan wrote, "Namashkar khaleesi and Ygritte. Welcome to India!" (sic)

    What do you think about Daenerys and Ygritte holidaying in India?

    Friday, August 30, 2019, 20:57 [IST]
