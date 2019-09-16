English
    Game Of Thrones Wins Big At Creative Arts Emmy Awards

    In what comes as a piece of amazing news for the fans of HBO's Game Of Thrones, the series received as many as 10 trophies and managed to dominate the 71st Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

    The two-night event was kick-started with the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony, which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    GoT Wins Big

    GoT Wins Big

    The craft and technical categories at the ceremony were dominated by "Game Of Thrones", which ended its 8-season series this year.

    Visual effects, single-camera, non-prosthetic make-up, main title design and drama series casting were among the categories won by GoT.

    Already, the series created a record by earning 32 nominations at the 2019 Emmys.

    A Prequel To GoT Is In The Offing

    A Prequel To GoT Is In The Offing

    Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the fourth prequel for the series is close to a deal for its pilot episode. It is being said that the prequel will be set 300 years before the events in The Game of Thrones.

    The fourth prequel is not the one that was previously revealed and the fourth prequel will have the beginning and end of the House Targaryen.

    Chernobyl Scores Big As Well

    Chernobyl Scores Big As Well

    HBO's "Chernobyl" on the other hand, won seven awards, followed by Amazon Prime's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" which bagged six wins.

    "Chernobyl" which was based on true events during the biggest disaster in Russia, earned 19 nominations, and it bagged awards for cinematography, music composition, picture editing, production design, sound editing, sound mixing and special visual effects in a supporting role.

    Emmys To Premiere On September 22

    Emmys To Premiere On September 22

    Netflix's "Russian Doll" (pictured above), HBO comedy "Barry", Amazon comedy "Fleabag" and "Fosse/Verdon" each won two awards.

    The Primetime Emmys Awards ceremony will be held on September 22 in Los Angeles, and it will have a live broadcast in India on Star World.

