George RR Martin Says Game of Thrones Season 8 Was 'Not Faithful'

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin broke his silence on the final season of the epic fantasy HBO show. He stated that the final season was "not completely faithful" to his book series. The show was based on his book "A Song of Fire And Ice".

The remark came from the author after the eighth and final chapter of Game of Thrones won the Outstanding Drama series at the Emmys and an individual trophy for Peter Dinklage for Supporting Actor in Drama series category.

According to Fast Company Magazine, Martin said, "The final series has been... not completely faithful. Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons."

He admitted that it would be traumatic if there is a loss in a book-to-screen adaptation. "Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don't match, and you get the famous creative differences thing - that leads to a lot of conflict," he added.

GoT showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss were highly criticised by the fans for below-par scriptwriting in the last season, which resulted in fans being disappointed across the globe. The fans even went on to submit an online petition urging the network to consider recreating the final chapter.

The petition stated that the showrunners proved themselves to be sadly unskilled writers when they have no source material to refer. It also stated that the show deserved a proper ending which would make sense.

Martin had earlier discussed the "toxic" culture of online fandoms. He mentioned that it made the environment unstable for artistes. "You get totally extraneous things like the studio or the network weighing in, and they have some particular thing that has nothing to do with story, but relates to 'Well this character has a very high Q Rating so let's give him a lot more stuff to do'," he stated.

Martin, during an interview in August, promised that the climax of the TV series will not influence his novels in the book series.