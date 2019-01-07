English
Golden Globes 2019: Sandra Oh Creates History

By Puja
    Sandra Oh scripted history at the Golden Globes 2019 as she became the first Asian woman to host the prime award show and win a trophy. Oh, who is co-hosting the 76th edition of the first award ceremony of the season, emerged winner in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for "Killing Eve".

    She has also won an Emmy for the thriller series. The critically-acclaimed show is the actor's comeback vehicle after her popular role of the pragmatic and brilliant Christina Yang in "Grey's Anatomy", for which she received her first Globe in the Best Supporting Actress category in 2005.

    In her speech, the actor thanked her parents, who were both in the audience and received a standing ovation from her father. She also thanked the team at BBC America, her personal team and the "incredible cast" of the show.

    Oh plays the eponymous role of a bored MI5 security officer who feels chained to her desk job and wants to fulfil her fantasies of being a spy.

    "Mostly there are two people here tonight that I am so grateful that they are here with me. I'd like to thank my mother, my father," Oh said before stepping aside from the mic to bow and thank them in Korean.

    Last year, Oh made history by becoming the first female actor of Asian descent to be nominated for an Emmy.

    At the Globes, Japanese actress Yoko Shimada was the first Asian woman to win the award for "Shogun" in 1981.

    Oh bested the likes of Julia Roberts ("Homecoming"), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) and Keri Russell (The Americans). PTI

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 9:38 [IST]
