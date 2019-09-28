Good News For MCU Fans: Tom Holland's Spider-Man To Be Back In Marvel Cinematic Universe

In what appears to be a piece of exciting news for Marvel fans, Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be swaying through the streets of New York in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a report in Deadline, Tom Holland's Spider Man is back in the MCU for at least one more film. This will be the third film in MCU's Spider-Man franchise.

Sony and Disney have reportedly struck a new deal over Spider-Man, which would let the wall-crawling hero return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony owns Spidey's film rights, and they had disagreements with Marvel Studios over the deal and they had to part ways. As part of the deal, Tom Holland was inducted as Spider-Man and he was first seen behind the red mask in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. The deal, however, remained dissolved last month.

Tom reprised the role in his maiden standalone Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

The MCU fans were left with disappointment as 'Far From Home' ended with a cliffhanger and after the news of the deal severance came out. Far From Home was the second Spider Man movie in MCU.

During D23 Expo, Tom Holland spoke about the Sony-Marvel breakup. He said, "Listen, it's been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000."

According to Deadline, Kevin Feige said, "I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

The third Spider-Man film will hit the big screens on July 16, 2021.