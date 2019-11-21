Grammys 2020: Here Is The Complete Nominees List

The highly-anticipated Grammys 2020 nominees list is finally here. Interestingly, the Grammys has been dominated by the new artists including Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X, this year. Lizzo, the pop and R&B star has been nominated in eight categories. Billie Elish is in the second position with 6 nominations. Other major nominees are Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Ariane Grande.

The nominees list was unveiled on November 20, Wednesday by Deborah Dungan, the President of Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., the Chairman of The Board Of Trustees, along with Bebe Rexha, Alicia Keys, and Gayle King. The 62nd Grammys Award will be presented on January 26, 2020. The ceremony will be hosted by Alicia Keys.

Here we present the complete Grammy 2020 nominees list. Read on...

Record Of The Year

• Truth Hurts - Lizzo

• Bad Guy -Billie Eilish

• Old Town Road - Liz Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

• 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

• Hey, Ma - Bon Iver

• Hard Place - H.E.R

• Talk - Khalid

• Sunflower - Post Malone & Swae Lee.

Album Of The Year

• Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

• When We All Fall Asleep - Billie Eilish

• 7 - Lil Nas X

• I, I - Bon Iver

• Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

• Father Of The Bride - Vampire Weekend

• Norman F----- Rockwell! -Lana Del Rey

• I Used To Know Her - H.E.R

Best New Artist

• Lizzo

• Billie Eilish

• Lil Nas X

• Black Pumas

• Maggie Rogers

• Rosalia

• Tank And The Bangas

• Yola

Song Of The Year

• Truth Hurts - Lizzo

• Bad Guy -Billie Eilish

• Always Remember Us This Way - Lady Gaga

• Bring My Flowers Now - Brandi Carlile

• Hard Place - H.E.R

• Norman F----- Rockwell! -Lana Del Rey

• Lover - Taylor Swift

• Someone You Love - Lewis Capaldi

Best Pop Solo Performance

• Truth Hurts - Lizzo

• Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

• Spirit - Beyonce

• 7 Rings - Ariana Grande

• You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift

Best R&B Performance

• Exactly How I Feel - Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

• Could've Been - H.E.R featuring Bryson Tiller

• Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye

• Come Home - Anderson Part featuring Andre 3000

• Could Have Been - Daniel Ceaser featuring Brandy

Best Country Song

• Bring My Flowers Now - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

• Girl Goin' Nowhere - Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McByrde

• It All Comes Out In The Wash - Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose

• Some Of It - Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson

• Speechless - Shay Mooney, Jordon Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz

Best Rap Album

• Revenge Of The Dreamers III - Dreamville

• Championships - Meek Mill

• I AM > I WAS - 21 Savage

• IGOR - Tylor, The Creator

• The Lost Boy - YBN Cordae

Best Pop Vocal Album

• The Lion King: The Gift - Beyonce

• When We All Fall Asleep - Billie Eilish

• Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

• No. 6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran

• Lover - Taylor Swift

Best Rock Album

• Amo - Bring Me The Horizon

• Social Cues - Cage The Elephant

• In The End - The Cranberries

• Trauma - I Prevail

• Feral Roots - Rival Sons

Best Dance Recording

• Linked - Bonobo

• Got To Keep On - The Chemical Brothers

• Piece Of Your Heart - Meduza featuring Goodboys

• Underwater - Rufus Du Sol

• Midnight Hour - Skrillex & Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Jazz Vocal Album

• Thirsty Ghost - Sara Gazarek

• Love & Liberation - Jazzmeia Horn

• Alone Together - Catherine Russell

• 12 Little Spells - Esperanza Spalding

• Screenplay - The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Gospel Album

• Long Live Love - Kirk Franklin

• Goshen - Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

• Tunnel Vision - Gene Moore

• Settle Here - William Murphy

• Something's Happening! A Christmas Album - CeCe Winans

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

• X 100PRE - Bad Bunny

• Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

• Indestructible - Flor De Toloache

• Almadura - iLe

• El Mal Querer - Rosalia

Best Americana Album

• Years To Burn - Calexico And Iron & Wine

• Who Are You Now - Madison Cunningham

• Oklahoma - Keb' Mo'

• Tales Of America - J.S. Ondara

• Walk Through Fire - Yola

Best Spoken World Album

• Beastie Boys Book - (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt

• Becoming - Michelle Obama

• I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor - Eric Alexandrakis

• Mr. Know-It-All - John Waters

• Sekou Andrews & The String Theory - Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Music Film

• Homecoming - Beyonce

• Remember My Name - David Crosby

• Birth Of The Cool - Miles Davis

• Shangri-La - Various Artists

• Anima - Thom Yorke