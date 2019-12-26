Greatest Movie Releases Of The Decade (2010-2019): Harry Potter, Avengers, La La Land

Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan is currently gearing up for the release on Tenet, but back in 2010, he changed how movies were viewed with the crazy sci-fi Inception. The film still has fans and critics thinking and talking about the spinning top at the end. The director, however, didn't stop in 2014 he came out with Interstellar, which has fans speculating earth's future. Both films have made a big impact on the dialogue around films, what they represent and can mean in time to come.

Black Swan (2010)

Starring Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and Vincent Cassel, Black Swan surprised people with the dark and grim side of an artists' passion. The film follows a committed dancer struggles to maintain her sanity after winning the lead role in a production of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. If you haven't watched the film yet, you are missing out an a big shocker.

King's Speech (2010)

2010 was a big year for films, many unusual stories and narratives were openly accepted and appreciated including, The King's Speech. Directed by Tom Hopper, who went on to receive the Academy Award for Best Picture, the film is a biographical drama.

It follows the story of King George VI, his impromptu ascension to the throne of the British Empire in 1936, and the speech therapist who helped the unsure monarch overcome his stammer.

How To Train Your Dragon (2010-2019)

The animated series, How to train your dragon starring beloved Hiccup and Toothless lasted a decade long. The trilogy that started in 2010, wrapped up one set of the story with the release of The Hidden World, that came out this year. The series has given the box office big blockbusters but they have also become unforgettable characters for kids as well as adults.

The makers are still working on a fourth film, an animated show was also commissioned after release of the first film, that explored more characters and chapters from the books. Fans everywhere are currently filling up for the toothless cuteness with video clips circulating online but there has been no word on the release date of the fourth film.

Harry Potter And The Deadly Hollows: Part 2 (2011)

While the series started back in 2001 with a young cast of three teenagers, it wrapped up the epic fantasy series with eight films in 2011. Based on J. K. Rowling's books of the same name the films have been more than just stories for a large number of generations. All eight films have been one of the top 50 grossing films of all times. There was no way, this series wouldn't have landed on the list.

The Avengers (2012-2019)

Another series that started and ended in the decade. While there is no stopping the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Avengers that assembled back in 2012 have been dismissed with End Game that released in May this year.

The films went on to grow a cinematic experience from spanning over a series or franchise to interrelated aspects universe-wide. These stories went on to span around several sequels, series and franchise and will continue on for another decade. With Iron Man dead and Steve Rogers (Captain America) out of The Avengers, we may not see the original cast ever again.

Spotlight (2015)

Based on true events, the film tells the story of reporters who uncovered Boston's Catholic child abuse scandal. The film does not just show how they found the story but also on the social pressures they had to endure to release it in the papers.

Starring a talented cast of Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber, John Slattery, Stanley Tucci, Spotlight showed how a sensitive story can be told right.

Star Wars (2015- 2019)

The Star Wars franchise blew up like a planet hit by the Empire's star destroyer in the decade. Other than releasing the Episodes VI, VII and IX we also got two solo releases like Han Solo's story and The Rogue One. Lucasfilms also moved into the streaming services and commissioned series like The Clone Wars, Resistance, Star Wars Rebels and more.

The three episodes wrapped up another trilogy of the series and end of the saga. The future is still unsure after the end of The Rise Of Skywalker, but more released are expected like The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

Your Name (Kimi No Na Wa- 2016)

Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, Your Name is the only Asian film that managed to make to the list thanks to the craze it still has over half a decade later. The film explores a fictional story where love triumphs over fate. Bound by destiny Taki manages to save Mitsuha from a deadly fate.

Even though Makoto Shinkai, confessed of not feeling satisfied with the final result, the Japanese origin film went on to make approximately $ 360 million worldwide.

La La Land (2016)

La La Land starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Watson is a classic that aims to take you back to the hopeless and romantic days but at the same time hits your hard with the reality of, 'nothing lasts forever'.

The highly acclaimed film swayed the audience with its musical charm in the land of dreams. Even though the films seems like a simple musical romantic-comedy it has a lot more to offer in the little aspects of drama.