      Halloween Is Here: Here Are Five Horror Movies You Should Not Miss

      Halloween is here and there's no better way to soak in the fun than catching up on your favourite movies. Here are five amazing horror movies released this year that you cannot miss before you celebrate Halloween.

      If you are a fan of ‘Killer kid' movies, this one is something that you should not miss. However, the movie will remind you of 'The Omen' and 'Child's Play'. The film was credited for being well-crafted and maintaining the twisted story from the beginning to the end. Directed by Nicholas McCarthy, 'The Prodigy' has Jackson Robert Scott, Taylor Schilling and Colm Feore playing the lead roles.

      It can be said that this movie is yet another decent effort in the anthology and horror film genre. The film basically represents myths and legends from countries like Austria, Hungary, India, Greece, Turkey, Poland, and the United States. The movie was directed by several people including Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. Birgit Minichmayr, Marlene Hauser and Niharika Singh played the lead roles.

      As the name suggests, it is a zombie movie and managed to delight both critics and audiences. Though it was criticised for following the ‘regular' zombie story-line, this movie has its perks. Directed by Jim Jarmusch, 'The Dead Don't Die' had Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Chloe Sevigny in the lead roles.

      A bunch of strangers get caught inside a maze and the movie is about how they manage to escape from it. Though it follows the usual plot, it has unexpected twists and of course, kills and escapes. While Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine and Logan Miller played the key roles, Adam Robitel directed the film.

      Annabelle Comes Home is the seventh entry in the horror series and focuses mostly on the demonic possessions and haunted houses. Directed by Gary Dauberman, the movie has Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson and Mckenna Grace playing the key roles.

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 17:51 [IST]
