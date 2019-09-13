HBO Has Yet Another New Fire And Blood Prequel To Game Of Thrones In Pipeline

About The Prequel

This prequel will be set 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones. GoT was a recently-concluded series and the prequel will track how the House Targaryen was started and how it ended. The script of the prequel will be penned by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal and it will again be based on Martin's book Fire and Blood.

Change Of Plans

Interestingly, The Hollywood Reporter says that this Targaryen prequel is not the one that was previously reported. The one that was announced previously had been in the works since 2017. The new prequel will have the world that was developed by Game of Thrones' beloved Bryan Cogman.

Prequels In Active Mode

Earlier, HBO announced that there will be four prequel series. However, a new one was silently added as the fifth one. The decision to make a fifth prequel was made three months after HBO's announcement.

Of all the prequels announced, three are still active. Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are attached as executive producers but are not actively involved in any of the prequels. They were widely criticised by GoT fans after Season 8 was released.

The House Targaryen Project

One of the three active scripts is in the pilot stage and the events are marked to take place thousands of years before the time of Game of Thrones. The House Targaryen project, based on Fire and Blood, will start with Aegon Targaryen the Conqueror - the creator of the Iron Throne. It will also recount generations of the House. When Game of Thrones ended, Jon Snow was the only living Targaryen after he killed Daenerys Targaryen. Viserys Targaryen was killed by the late husband of Daenerys Targaryen, Khal Drogo.