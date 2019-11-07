Hollywood Boulevard's Superman Christopher Dennis Passes Away

Hollywood Boulevard's Superman Christopher Dennis, breathed his last at the age of 52. Dennis breathed his last breath on Saturday in the San Fernando Valley, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

With his fit and tall figure, thin frame and pitch-black hair, he was known for impressing everyone on the Hollywood Boulevard and was admired and appreciated for his outstanding performance.

The popular 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' show has had the privilege of having the actor several times on their show. In a 2011 Hollywood Reporter issue, he also featured with Kimmel on the cover.

Kimmel's spokesmen on Wednesday issued a statement, which read, "Chris was a sweet guy who appeared on our show many times and was well-liked by everyone at Jimmy Kimmel Live. We will miss him."

The Super Museum, too issued a statement on social media on Dennis passing away. "We've known Chris for many years. He spent time with our family and showed lots of support for our museum and the Superman Celebration. Chris has had many struggles and ups and downs over the years. We hope that he is at peace now. And we pray for comfort to those who loved and cared about him," read the museum statement.

After his motor home was towed in 2016, Dennis endured homelessness. Dennis started a fundraiser after his Superman suit was stolen and thereby, brought back smiles on the faces of those who walked the Hollywood Boulevard.

In an interview to 'The Guardian' in 2017, he had said that people repeatedly told him that he reassembled Christopher Reeve's 1980s Superman, which inspired him to become Hollywood's Superman. He also stated that he created his costume and took up the role nearly 30 years ago, which lead to appearances on 'The Daily Show' and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'