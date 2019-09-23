I Still Haven’t Seen The Show, Says Kit Harington Aka Jon Snow On GoT Season 8 Controversies

‘I Still Haven't Seen The Show'

According to the Deadline, he said, "I'll take this one. Controversy. I still haven't seen the show, so that's how I dealt with that controversy. I haven't seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard, and everyone put their love and effort into it. Controversy for us - we knew what we were doing was right story wise and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for ten years. Controversy for us - didn't really affect us."

Other Cast's Reactions

Several other cast members including key characters Lena Headey and Conleth Hill, had earlier openly expressed their displeasure with certain plot points in the eighth and final season of Game Of Thrones, which was hugely criticised by fans and critics.

Dan Weiss On Criticism

The Co-showrunner of the show, Dan Weiss (pictured left) said, "There's no way to tell how things are going to be perceived in 10, 20, even five years. These things change so fast. The landscape of television changes so quickly, it's changing as we're standing here right now. It's so gratifying to have reached this many people. I hope people a little too young to watch now will grow up to learn about it and watch it as well," he said.

GoT in 71st Emmys

This year, Game Of Thrones was nominated for 32 Emmys and won 12. Apart from the series winning Best Drama at the Emmys, Peter Dinklage, who played a major role on the show, won the Best Supporting Actor in Drama series award.