IFFI 2019: Festival Kaleidoscope To Premiere Cannes 2019 Winner 'Parasite'

The 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has announced the list of films to be screened in Festival Kaleidoscope, one of the most important sections of the festival. Every year, films from across the world make their mark in the minds of the festival audience with their outstanding calibre in terms of their craft, unique content and brilliance in filmmaking. Some of the films that have already generated a lot of buzz in the international circuit are Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Synonyms, and lot more.

The Festival Kaleidoscope section of 50th IFFI brings under one umbrella exotic films from around the world for the film aficionados who will flock the festival at Goa. The section showcases 20 films handpicked and curated from various parts of the world which have already generated a lot of positive word about them in other film festivals across the globe. The Palme d'Or Best Film winner of Cannes Film Festival 2019, Parasite, directed by Bong Joon-ho, the top film of the year will have its India Premiere at IFFI.

The other films in the Festival Kaleidoscope section include:

Venice Film Festival Horizon Award Best Actor winner "A Son" by Mehdi Barsaoui

India Premiere of "And Then We Danced" by Levan Akin which had won 9 international awards

Cannes Jury Prize winner "Bacurau" co-directed by Juliano Dornelles and Kleber Mendonça Filho with 9 international awards

India Premiere of Locarno Film Festival winner "Echo" by Rúnar Rúnarsson

India Premiere of Silver Berlin Bear Best Director winner "I was at Home, But" by Angela Schanelec

India Premiere of "La belle époque" by Nicolas Bedos

India Premiere of "Lara" by Jan Ole Gerster

Cannes Best Actress winner "Little Joe" by Jessica Hausner

India Premiere of Karlovy Vary Crystal Globe Best Director winner "Patrick" by Tim Mielants

India Premiere of Silver Berlin Bear Best Screenplay winner "Piranhas" by Claudio Giovannesi

India Premiere of Cannes Best Screenplay winner "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" by Céline Sciamma

Sundance Film Festival Audience award winner with 9 international awards "Queen of Hearts" by May el-Toukhy

India Premiere of Berlin Silver Bear Best Actor and Actress winner "So Long My Son" by Xiaoshuai Wang

India Premiere of Serbian film "Stitches" with 10 international awards directed by Miroslav Terzic

Golden Berlin Bear Best Film winner "Synonyms" by Nadav Lapid

Most sought after film of the year "System Crasher" with 10 international awards by Nora Fingscheidt

Tremors by Jayro Bustamante

India Premiere of Crystal Globe Best Film winner at Karlovy Vary Film Festival "The Father" by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov

India Premiere of Venice FIPRESCI Prize winner "Blanco en blanco" directed by Théo Court.

The year 2019 marks the 50th year of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is often counted amongst one of the earliest film festivals of the Asian continent.

The 50th International Film Festival of India 2019 will witness over 200 best films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 non feature films in Indian panorama section and more than 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to participate in the golden jubilee edition.

Photo courtesy: IFFI 2019 official website.