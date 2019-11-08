IFFI 2019 Master Frames: Films Of Pedro Almodovar, Hirokazu Kore-eda And Other Master Filmmakers

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has been a platform for new and old cinematic talent from all parts of the world. In 2019, IFFI celebrates the Golden Jubilee of its journey. This year too, as tradition a section for such Master filmmakers is curated, titled Master Frames. The section will have 17 films by filmmakers of international repute like Pedro Almodovar, Lav Diaz, Xavier Dolan, Dardenne Brothers, Costa Gavras, Wernor Herzog, Hirokazu Koreeda, Fatih Akin, and more.

The films in the Master Frames category of IFFI 2019 are:

- About Endlessness by Roy Andersson

- Adults in the Room by Costa Gavras

- By The Grace Of God by Francois Ozon

- Commitment by Semih Kaplanoglu

- Daniel by Niels Arden Oplev

- Devil Between The Legs by Arturo Ripstein

- Family Romance LLC by Werner Herzog

- Guest Of Honor by Lifetime Achievement Award Winner of IFFI 2017 - Atom Egoyan

- Matthias & Maxime by Xavier Dolan

- Mr. Jones by Agniezka Holland

- Pain And Glory by Pedro Almodovar

- The Golden Glove by Fatih Akin

- The Halt by Lav Diaz

- The Truth by Hirokazu Kore-eda

- The Weasel's Tale by Juan José Campanella

- Young Ahmed by Dardenne Brothers.

The 50th IFFI will have the World Premiere of Turkish Master Semih Kaplanoglu's film Commitment which is the entry for the Oscar Awards 2020 from Turkey. Nearly most films in this category are premiering for the first time in India since their completion of production, which is a matter of pride for IFFI.

IFFI proudly showcases the films and their makers to the large number of film enthusiasts especially from the Indian subcontinent who flock the festival every year eagerly hoping to have a glimpse of the world cinema.

The year 2019 marks the 50th year of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is often counted amongst one of the earliest film festivals of the Asian continent. The 50th International Film Festival of India,2019 will witness over 200 best films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 non feature films in Indian panorama section and more than 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to participate in the golden jubilee edition.

