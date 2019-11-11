IFFI 2019 To Pay Homage To Agnès Varda and Bernardo Bertolucci At Goa

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2019 will pay homage to celebrated European filmmakers Agnès Varda and Bernardo Bertolucci, who passed away since the last IFFI in 2019. Two of their renowned films will be screened at IFFI 2019 in Goa in November 2019.

Italian filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci passed away on 26 November 2018 and French filmmaker Agnes Varda died on 29 March 2019. Bertolucci passed away at 77. Acclaimed for two of his most important films - 'Last Tango in Paris' and 'The Last Emperor' - he was embroiled in controversy for the explicit content of 'Last Tango in Paris' and also a nomination for Marlon Brando at the Academy Awards, while the latter film won nine Oscar Awards.

One of the last films that Bertolucci made and which created ripples was 'The Dreamers', which dealt with the coming-of-age and exploration of sexuality of three teenagers, two of whom are siblings. The film starred the now famous Hollywood actress Eva Green along with Micheal Pitt and Louis Garrel. 'The Dreamers' will be showcased in the 50th IFFI, as a mark of tribute and respect to the great Italian filmmaker. ALSO READ: IFFI 2019 Master Frames: Films Of Pedro Almodovar, Hirokazu Kore-eda And Other Master Filmmakers.

Agnès Varda was widely known as the "Grandmother of French New Wave" - an epithet which stuck to her till her last day and last film, which will be screened at IFFI 2019 as a tribute to her. The film, 'Varda by Agnes' is her last triumph as the "Queen of French Cinema" and a pioneering beacon, which shaped the filmic careers of other Nouvelle Vague stalwarts like Jean-Luc Godard, Alain Resnais, François Truffaut and so on.

'Varda by Agnes' is a documentary about Agnes herself by Varda chronicling her journey and what she calls "cine-writing". It is the ultimate meta swan song of a lady who for the most part in the glory of Nouvelle Vague was underrated but was a force to be reckoned with amongst cineastes and filmmakers alike.

Be a part of the legacy and IFFI 2019's French and Italian connect by witnessing these films by the two outstanding filmmakers - 'The Dreamers' and 'Varda by Agnes'.

Photos and Text: IFFI Goa.