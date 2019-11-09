IFFI 2019 World Panorama List: Bombay Rose, Les Misérables Among Films To Be Screened

World Panorama is one of the major non-competition sections of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that presents outstanding feature-length fiction films by renowned filmmakers from around the globe that are produced between 1st September 2018 to 31st August 2019. The World Panorama section excitingly showcases contemporary international cinema to the audience, for discovering films that thrill, engage and provokes curiosity.

The World Panorama Section of the 50th edition of IFFI curates an amalgamation of new, unconventional, brave and wild cinematic experience for the film enthusiasts who will embrace this nine-day long festival at Goa.

This section showcases 64 selected films from all over the world which has bagged several prestigious awards and has been renowned names in the world cinematic universe. From films like 'Les Misérables' (2019) to 'Bombay Rose' and 'Scandanavian Silence', the World Panorama is not to be missed.

Here is a list of the films under World Panorama at IFFI 2019:

A First Farewell

A White White Day

Adam

Adoration

Alice & the mayor

Babyteeth

Baulan Sholak

Beats

Bombay Rose

Buoyancy

Certified Mail

Cherry Blossoms & Demons

Comrade Draculich

Curiosa

Deerskin

Divine Love

Dogs don't wear pants

Dolce Fine Giornata

Edmond

Entwined

Far From Us

Of Father and Sons

Feile se kind

Flesh Out

Give Me Liberty

God Exist her name is Petrunija

Happy Birthday

Hava Maryam Ayesha

Head Burst

Hearts & Bones

Homeward

Honey Boy

I am Woman

Instinct

Interdependence

It must be heaven

Just 6.5

Lane 4

Les Misérables

Lingua Franca

Monos

My extraordinary summer

O film de Mundo

Old Men Never Die

Oleg

Ordinary Love

Papicha

Port Authority

Roads to Olympia

Scandinavian Silence

Sole

Song Without a Name / Cancion Sin Nombre

Sons of Denmark

Spider in the Web

Still Human

Stupid Young Heart

The August Virgin

The Painted Bird

The Seven Last Words

Traum Fabrik

UMA the light of Himalaya

While at War

X the exploited

You will die at 20.

