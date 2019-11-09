IFFI 2019 World Panorama List: Bombay Rose, Les Misérables Among Films To Be Screened
World Panorama is one of the major non-competition sections of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that presents outstanding feature-length fiction films by renowned filmmakers from around the globe that are produced between 1st September 2018 to 31st August 2019. The World Panorama section excitingly showcases contemporary international cinema to the audience, for discovering films that thrill, engage and provokes curiosity.
The World Panorama Section of the 50th edition of IFFI curates an amalgamation of new, unconventional, brave and wild cinematic experience for the film enthusiasts who will embrace this nine-day long festival at Goa.
This section showcases 64 selected films from all over the world which has bagged several prestigious awards and has been renowned names in the world cinematic universe. From films like 'Les Misérables' (2019) to 'Bombay Rose' and 'Scandanavian Silence', the World Panorama is not to be missed.
Here is a list of the films under World Panorama at IFFI 2019:
A First Farewell
A White White Day
Adam
Adoration
Alice & the mayor
Babyteeth
Baulan Sholak
Beats
Bombay Rose
Buoyancy
Certified Mail
Cherry Blossoms & Demons
Comrade Draculich
Curiosa
Deerskin
Divine Love
Dogs don't wear pants
Dolce Fine Giornata
Edmond
Entwined
Far From Us
Of Father and Sons
Feile se kind
Flesh Out
Give Me Liberty
God Exist her name is Petrunija
Happy Birthday
Hava Maryam Ayesha
Head Burst
Hearts & Bones
Homeward
Honey Boy
I am Woman
Instinct
Interdependence
It must be heaven
Just 6.5
Lane 4
Les Misérables
Lingua Franca
Monos
My extraordinary summer
O film de Mundo
Old Men Never Die
Oleg
Ordinary Love
Papicha
Port Authority
Roads to Olympia
Scandinavian Silence
Sole
Song Without a Name / Cancion Sin Nombre
Sons of Denmark
Spider in the Web
Still Human
Stupid Young Heart
The August Virgin
The Painted Bird
The Seven Last Words
Traum Fabrik
UMA the light of Himalaya
While at War
X the exploited
You will die at 20.