      IFFI 2019 World Panorama List: Bombay Rose, Les Misérables Among Films To Be Screened

      By Lekhaka
      |

      World Panorama is one of the major non-competition sections of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that presents outstanding feature-length fiction films by renowned filmmakers from around the globe that are produced between 1st September 2018 to 31st August 2019. The World Panorama section excitingly showcases contemporary international cinema to the audience, for discovering films that thrill, engage and provokes curiosity.

      The World Panorama Section of the 50th edition of IFFI curates an amalgamation of new, unconventional, brave and wild cinematic experience for the film enthusiasts who will embrace this nine-day long festival at Goa.

      This section showcases 64 selected films from all over the world which has bagged several prestigious awards and has been renowned names in the world cinematic universe. From films like 'Les Misérables' (2019) to 'Bombay Rose' and 'Scandanavian Silence', the World Panorama is not to be missed.

      Here is a list of the films under World Panorama at IFFI 2019:

      A First Farewell

      A White White Day

      Adam

      Adoration

      Alice & the mayor

      Babyteeth

      Baulan Sholak

      Beats

      Bombay Rose

      Buoyancy

      Certified Mail

      Cherry Blossoms & Demons

      Comrade Draculich

      Curiosa

      Deerskin

      Divine Love

      Dogs don't wear pants

      Dolce Fine Giornata

      Edmond

      Entwined

      Far From Us

      Of Father and Sons

      Feile se kind

      Flesh Out

      Give Me Liberty

      God Exist her name is Petrunija

      Happy Birthday

      Hava Maryam Ayesha

      Head Burst

      Hearts & Bones

      Homeward

      Honey Boy

      I am Woman

      Instinct

      Interdependence

      It must be heaven

      Just 6.5

      Lane 4

      Les Misérables

      Lingua Franca

      Monos

      My extraordinary summer

      O film de Mundo

      Old Men Never Die

      Oleg

      Ordinary Love

      Papicha

      Port Authority

      Roads to Olympia

      Scandinavian Silence

      Sole

      Song Without a Name / Cancion Sin Nombre

      Sons of Denmark

      Spider in the Web

      Still Human

      Stupid Young Heart

      The August Virgin

      The Painted Bird

      The Seven Last Words

      Traum Fabrik

      UMA the light of Himalaya

      While at War

      X the exploited

      You will die at 20.

