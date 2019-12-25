    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Jackie Chan Nearly Lost His Life While Shooting A Stunt For His Latest Film Vanguard

      Global action icon Jackie Chan nearly lost his life when he was shooting for his latest film, Vanguard. Chan was filming a jet-ski scene, when he got trapped in the rocks and almost drowned. The director of the movie, Stanley Tong was reportedly in tears after the incident. Chinese media reported the incident on Sunday, December 22.

      Jackie Chan Nearly Drowned While Shooting A Stunt

      While interacting with the press in Beijing, Jackie Chan shared details of the incident. He found himself trapped under a rock but could not free himself. He said that he willed himself to stay calm, and not panic. He further revealed that the enormity of the incident did not hit him until later that night. "I suddenly felt really scared and my body started shaking. I could have so easily died," he said.

      Director Tong said that he feared the worst when he realized what was happening. The Vanguard crew were quick on their feet and were able to rescue Chan in the nick of time. Tong burst into tears when he saw Chan emerge from the water. At the press conference, Chan admitted that Tong is a hard taskmaster, who is always attempting to push boundaries.

      This is not the first time Jackie Chan's safety has been put to risk in movies. Chan has suffered numerous injuries, while performing heart-stopping stunts. He has always refused to use body doubles to perform his action.

