Joaquin Phoenix On Deleted Scene From Joker

Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who played a major role in the recently released Joker, opened up on his favourite scene, which got deleted from the movie. In an interview to Collider, Phoenix said, "There was a scene that, that during the shoot we thought was one of the best scenes and we loved his behaviour in the scene, and I'd always really liked the scene. And Todd (Todd Phillips, director) told me and said, 'We're cutting that scene out.' And at first I thought, like, 'Wait a minute, what do you mean you cut that scene out?' And then of course I saw it, and it was very obvious. It has to go." (sic)

Describing the scene, Phoenix said that it was the second time that Arthur Fleck (his character from the movie) meets his co-worker Randall after Arthur is let go from his clown agency job. In the final shot of the scene, Arthur exits the building where they both met after messing with a sign, and 'punching out'. Phoenix said that it broke his heart when he came to know that the scene was cut.

He added, "That's just what's so cool about movies, right? You can have a great scene, it's something that makes sense, but the movie is the collection of all of these scenes and they have to work together to tell the story, and it actually made that whole sequence so smooth."

Meanwhile, Phillips, also spoke about the deleted scenes. He said, "I hate f*****g extended cuts. I hate deleted scenes... They're deleted for a reason." He added that he would not be showing any deleted scenes from the film. "The movie that exists is exactly the movie I want it to be and I will never show a deleted scene."

It is being said that including Rs 50 crore from the Indian box office, Joker has made over $550 million worldwide.