Joker Box Office Collections: The Joaquin Phoenix Starrer Crosses $600 Million Worldwide

Joker, the Joaquin Phoenix starrer is having a phenomenal run at the worldwide box office. As per latest reports, the Todd Phillips directorial has grossed over $600 million worldwide.

Based on the famous Batman supervillain of the same name and telling an origin story of the character, the film was made on a budget of $55 million.

Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron play supporting roles in the film. Phillips has co-written the film with Scott Silver.

Despite intense criticism, Joker has received mostly positive reviews.

In an earlier interview, Phoenix spoke of the Arthur Fleck/Joker character and said, "You can either say here's somebody who, like everybody, needed to be heard and understood and to have a voice. Or you can say this is somebody that disproportionately needs a large quantity of people to be fixated on him. His satisfaction comes as he stands in amongst the madness."

He also spoke about a scene that was deleted and said: "There was a scene that, that during the shoot we thought was one of the best scenes and we loved his behavior in the scene, and I'd always really liked the scene. And Todd told me and said, 'We're cutting that scene out.' And at first I thought, like, 'Wait a minute, what do you mean you cut that scene out?' And then of course I saw it, and it was very obvious. It has to go." (sic)

He further added, "It's funny, you talked about deleted scenes before and I was just thinking, while I don't like deleted scenes, we did cut this fun thing together of all the times (to Phoenix) - I haven't showed it to you yet - of him walking out on Murray Franklin because every time the guy would go, Murray would stand and go, 'Please welcome Joker,"'and the curtains would open and he comes out and does something different every time. You know the thing in the movie, he spins, he kisses the woman. But we cut this thing together of 'Please welcome Joker,' and I don't know, we did it 13 times maybe, and they're all different and they're so funny and there's so many good ones. I was like, 'Oh, I wonder why I didn't use that one?'" (sic)