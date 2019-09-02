Joker First Reviews: Joaquin Phoenix’s Character Called One Of DC’s Most Frightening Villains!

Warner Bros' Joker, which was recently screened at the Venice Film Festival, seems to have unveiled DC's darkest villain so far. Not only did it receive a standing ovation for eight long minutes, but, having won the critics' appreciation, Jaoquin's Phoenix's portrayal of the Joker is being called the best in the history of DC. The comic-inspired cinema showcases a different origin of the infamous villain, unlike the earlier ones. While Time Out has reviewed Todd Phillip's latest film as the best social horror film since Get Out, Empire said it was "a sad, chaotic, slow-burn study".

American writer and critic Erik Davis reviewed Joker as, "JOKER is a bold, bodacious love letter to Scorsese's #TheKingOfComedy, told through the lens of DC's most iconic villain. Dark, disturbing, brutal & sad, it's about an abused man who doesn't start living until he's dead inside. Joaquin Phoenix is so damn good" - (sic)

International Film Critique wrote, " #JokerMovie is the type of film that defines an actor's career, type of role & character that comes once in a lifetime. Heath Ledger's #Joker redefined the character, but Phoenix cements it as one of the greatest, darkest villains in cinematic history. All hail Joaquin Phoenix!"

The film is also being praised for visual representations. "With picture-perfect contrasts & color, sublime compositions, the rich and complex mise-en-scène succeeds in elevating an unforgettable film," IFC wrote.

Phillips stated at an interview that he had it on his mind from the start to make Phoenix's portrayal of the Joker different than the previous ones. He said, "The attraction to make this film was that we were going to approach it in our own way. I didn't want a psychiatrist to be able to identify his personality type."

Explaining as to how Ledger's Joker is different from Phoenix's, he further added, "He does not want the world to burn. His goal is genuinely to make people laugh and bring joy to the world and he made a few bad decisions along the way."