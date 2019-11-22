Joker Sequel: Here Is What Todd Philips Has To Say!

Joker, the Jaoquin Pheonix starrer is one of the most-loved films of 2019. The Todd Philips directorial crossed the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office, thus emerging as the first R-rated film to achieve the feet. The reports regarding the Joker sequel has been doing rounds from the last few days to the much-excitement of the fans.

A report published by The Hollywood Reporter had suggested that the Joker sequel is already on cards. According to the rumour mills, the project is in the final stage of discussion, and director Todd Philips has already signed the dotted line. It was also rumoured that Philips and Jaoquin Pheonix is likely to team up for the Joker sequel.

However, Todd Philips has finally addressed the reports, thus putting an end to the rumours. The director clarified that he has never met the Warner Bros. executives as the reports suggest. According to Philips, he doesn't believe in immediately making a sequel when a movie becomes successful and would like to take things forward slowly. He pointed out The Hangover and sequels as the best example of his style of filmmaking.

Quoting Todd Philips: "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros. executives - going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places - of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about...?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

But Philips has also admitted that both he and Jaoquin Pheonix have discussed the possibilities for a sequel, since the second week of the Joker shooting days. Pheonix had mentioned that he would like to return to the character if the movie gets a sequel, following the release of Joker.