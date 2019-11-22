Joker Sequel: Here Is What Todd Phillips Has To Say!

Joker, the Joaquin Pheonix starrer is one of the most loved films of 2019. The Todd Phillips directorial crossed the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office, thus emerging as the first R-rated film to achieve the feat. The reports regarding the Joker sequel has been doing rounds since the last few days, much to the excitement of fans.

An article published by The Hollywood Reporter had suggested that the Joker sequel is already on cards. According to rumour mills, the project is in the final stage of discussion, and Todd Phillips has already signed on the dotted line. It was also rumoured that Phillips and Joaquin Pheonix is likely to team up for the sequel.

However, Todd Phillips has finally addressed the reports, thus putting an end to the rumours. The director clarified that he has never met the Warner Bros. executives as the reports suggest. According to Phillips, he doesn't believe in immediately making a sequel when a movie becomes successful and would like to take things forward slowly. He pointed out that The Hangover and its sequels as the best example of his style of filmmaking.

Quoting Todd Phillips: "Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros. executives - going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places - of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, 'So, have you thought about...?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best."

But Phillips has also admitted that both he and Joaquin Pheonix have discussed the possibilities for a sequel, since the second week of the Joker shooting days. Pheonix had mentioned that he would like to return to the character if the movie gets a sequel, following the release of Joker.