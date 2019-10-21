Joker Was Given A Small Budget In A Bid To Be Dropped?

Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead, has been having a phenomenal run at the box office. The Todd Phillips directorial has already grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office. But, did you know that the film went through its fair share of troubles before seeing the light of the day? Read on.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the buzz is that some of the executives at production house Warner Bros, weren't completed convinced with the dark theme of the film and allotted a smaller budget, hoping it would spur director Todd Phillips to drop the project altogether. However, this hasn't been confirmed by the production house.

Earlier, in an interview, Phillips also made a revelation about one rule Phoenix was particular on the sets. "Just make sure everybody is a really good actor - and no a**holes," Phoenix had told Phillips.

In case, you had watched the movie, you would have been spellbound by the 'dance moves'. "I think what influenced me the most was Ray Bolger...There was a particular song called The Old Soft Shoe' that he performed and I saw a video of it and there's this odd arrogance almost to his movements and, really, I completely just stole it from him. He does this thing of turning his chin up. This choreographer Michael Arnold showed me that and tons of videos and I zeroed in on that one. That was Joker, right? There's an arrogance to him, really. That was probably the greatest influence. But also disco," Phoenix was quoted as saying.

Phoenix had lost around 23 kg for the movie. Speaking about it, he said: "Once you reach the target weight, everything changes. Like so much of what's difficult is waking up every day and being obsessed over like 0.3 pounds. Right? And you really develop like a disorder. I mean, it's wild. But I think the interesting thing for me is what I had expected and anticipated with the weight loss was these feelings of dissatisfaction, hunger, a certain kind of vulnerability and a weakness. But what I didn't anticipate was this feeling of kind of fluidity that I felt physically. I felt like I could move my body in ways that I hadn't been able to before. And I think that really lent itself to some of the physical movement that started to emerge as an important part of the character."