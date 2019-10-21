    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Joker Was Given A Small Budget In A Bid To Be Dropped?

      By
      |

      Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead, has been having a phenomenal run at the box office. The Todd Phillips directorial has already grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office. But, did you know that the film went through its fair share of troubles before seeing the light of the day? Read on.

      Joker Was Given A Small Budget In A Bid To Be Dropped?

      According to Hollywood Reporter, the buzz is that some of the executives at production house Warner Bros, weren't completed convinced with the dark theme of the film and allotted a smaller budget, hoping it would spur director Todd Phillips to drop the project altogether. However, this hasn't been confirmed by the production house.

      Earlier, in an interview, Phillips also made a revelation about one rule Phoenix was particular on the sets. "Just make sure everybody is a really good actor - and no a**holes," Phoenix had told Phillips.

      In case, you had watched the movie, you would have been spellbound by the 'dance moves'. "I think what influenced me the most was Ray Bolger...There was a particular song called The Old Soft Shoe' that he performed and I saw a video of it and there's this odd arrogance almost to his movements and, really, I completely just stole it from him. He does this thing of turning his chin up. This choreographer Michael Arnold showed me that and tons of videos and I zeroed in on that one. That was Joker, right? There's an arrogance to him, really. That was probably the greatest influence. But also disco," Phoenix was quoted as saying.

      Phoenix had lost around 23 kg for the movie. Speaking about it, he said: "Once you reach the target weight, everything changes. Like so much of what's difficult is waking up every day and being obsessed over like 0.3 pounds. Right? And you really develop like a disorder. I mean, it's wild. But I think the interesting thing for me is what I had expected and anticipated with the weight loss was these feelings of dissatisfaction, hunger, a certain kind of vulnerability and a weakness. But what I didn't anticipate was this feeling of kind of fluidity that I felt physically. I felt like I could move my body in ways that I hadn't been able to before. And I think that really lent itself to some of the physical movement that started to emerge as an important part of the character."

      Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue