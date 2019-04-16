English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    OOPS MOMENT! What Happened When Jon Snow AKA Kit Harrington's B*LL Got Stuck While Filming GOT?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Yesterday (April 15, 2019), the first episode of Game Of Thrones' finale season was premièred and fans went hell-bent crazy! Amid all the hullabaloo around GOT, we have got our hands on the funny revelation of Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow, who had an 'oops moment', while shooting an important scene for GOT. In a behind-the-scenes video 'Game Revealed' released by HBO, Kit explained what happened to him when his 'ball' got stuck, while he got on the buck (mechanical bull) to shoot the scene.

    Oopsie!

    Kit said, "Buck work is not easy. I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off. The dragon swings around really violently, like this, and my right ball got trapped, and I didn't have time to say ‘Stop!' And I was being swung around."

    TMI!

    "In my head, I thought, 'This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by testicles, literally,'" Harington laughed. "Sorry. Probably too much information," added the actor.

    Recently, He Had Revealed That He Had Cried After Wrapping GOT

    According to reports on DailyMail.co.uk, when Kit paid a visit to The Graham Norton Show alongside Julianne Moore and Avengers: Endgame's Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd, Norton asked Harington what it was like ending his long tenure as Jon.

    To which he said, "I was determined to be cool about the end and decided that when people came up to me and said, ‘Are you Jon Snow?' that I would say very calmly, "I used to be'."

    Awww!

    "When I left the set for the final time, I was very emotional, and when a girl came up to me and asked the inevitable question, I broke down and cried, ‘I used to be'." added the Kit Harrington.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue