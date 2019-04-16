OOPS MOMENT! What Happened When Jon Snow AKA Kit Harrington's B*LL Got Stuck While Filming GOT?

Oopsie!

Kit said, "Buck work is not easy. I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off. The dragon swings around really violently, like this, and my right ball got trapped, and I didn't have time to say ‘Stop!' And I was being swung around."

TMI!

"In my head, I thought, 'This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by testicles, literally,'" Harington laughed. "Sorry. Probably too much information," added the actor.

Recently, He Had Revealed That He Had Cried After Wrapping GOT

According to reports on DailyMail.co.uk, when Kit paid a visit to The Graham Norton Show alongside Julianne Moore and Avengers: Endgame's Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd, Norton asked Harington what it was like ending his long tenure as Jon.

To which he said, "I was determined to be cool about the end and decided that when people came up to me and said, ‘Are you Jon Snow?' that I would say very calmly, "I used to be'."

Awww!

"When I left the set for the final time, I was very emotional, and when a girl came up to me and asked the inevitable question, I broke down and cried, ‘I used to be'." added the Kit Harrington.