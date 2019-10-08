Justin Beiber Stuns With Hailey Baldwin At Their Second Wedding! Veil Reads 'Till Death Do Us Part'

Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin are one of the most adored couples of Hollywood. After dating for a brief period, they surprised fans by getting engaged in July 2018 and confirming their marriage, a few months later, in November. It may have only been a while since they got hitched, but the young stars are setting major relationship goals with their successful marriage. Recently, they took their vows yet again as they got married for the second time in a private ceremony. Both Justin and Hailey have shared a few stunning pictures from their special day, leaving us awestruck!

Hailey shared the above picture on Instagram and wrote, "last Monday was the most special day of my life :)" - (sic). The 22-year-old model looks gorgeous in an off-shoulder gown with lace sequencing. What caught our attention the most was the wordings on her bridal veil, which read, 'Till death do us part'.

Meanwhile, Justin looked elegant in a black suit. The Canadian singer also shared two pictures with wife Hailey and captioned them, "My bwide (say it out loud even if your a thug it's cute)" and "Even thugz get married." - (sic)

People.com reported that the secret wedding took place in Bluffton, South Carolina. Reportedly, it was graced by 154 VIP guests including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, and others.

Justin and Hailey love flaunting their romance on social media. The couple often shares pictures from their getaways and other special occasions, breaking the hearts of young fans.

On the professional front, Justin Bieber has hinted at dropping his new album by 2020. We can't wait to see what he has to offer in his new piece of work! Are you thrilled as well? Let us know in the comments below!