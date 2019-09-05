English
    Justin Bieber Opens Up About His Struggles With Fame At Early Age; Miley, Khloe & Others Support

    By
    |

    Canadian singer Justin Bieber attained fame at an early age of 13. Over the years, he has grown to be one of the most desired musicians in the world. However, similar to many other celebrities, Justin also struggled in the initial years of stardom, deeply overwhelmed by the life he led. He recently took to Instagram to share a heart-felt note, admitting to the usage of 'heavy drugs' and 'mistreating women'. He has also opened up about finally finding peace in life through his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

    Justin Bieber Opens Up About Struggles As Child Artist

    He says, "My whole world was flipped on its head. I went from a 13 year old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was. I don't know about you but humility comes with age. You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it."

    Justin's posts received a lot of love from his fans and followers across the world. Hollywood stars also acknowledged his post by sharing some of the sweetest comments.

    Miley Cyrus wrote, "Friends form the beginning, here till the end! You" - (sic) Khloe Kardashian also showed love by commenting, "This is beautiful!! Thank you!! We are so proud of you!! I needed this! God bless you always." - (sic)

    He is currently enjoying a beach holiday with his wife. Justin has been sharing a few breath-taking pictures from their vacation. The star couple's endless cuddling by the beach is all the internet is talking about!

    View this post on Instagram

    Hope you find time to read this it’s from my heart

    A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

