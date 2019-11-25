    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      K-Pop Star Goo Hara Found Dead!

      By Pti
      |

      K-pop star Goo Hara was found dead at her home on Sunday, South Korean police confirmed.

      Goo, a former member of girl group Kara, was discovered at her home in Seoul early Sunday evening, officers said.

      K-Pop Star Goo Hara Found Dead!

      The exact cause of death was still under investigation, they added.

      South Korea has one of the world's highest rates of suicide which, according to recent government figures, is among the top causes of death for those under 40.

      The 28-year-old's death comes a month after Sulli another K-pop star and Goo's close friend took her own life after a long struggle with online bullying.

      The singer had posted a tearful message on her Instagram shortly after Sulli's death, grieving the passing of her friend.

      In messages posted on social media, fans mourned Goo's death, with one writing: "I hope you have a good sleep in heaven without any worries."

      After performing in Kara from 2008 to 2015, she focused on her solo career after the group broke up and had just completed a tour of Japan with her latest release.

      Read more about: goo hara
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue