      Kevin Spacey's MeToo Accuser, Ari Behn commits suicide

      Earlier this week it was reported, Scandinavian author, Ari Behn, who accused Kevin Spacey in 2017 of groping him at Nobel Peace Prize concert, committed suicide. Ari's manager Geir Hakonsund confirmed the news according to Norway Today. "It is with great sadness in our hearts that we, the very closest relatives of Ari Behn, must announce that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our privacy in the time to come."

      The 47-year-old author was married to Norway's King Harald's daughter princess Martha Louise. The two got married in 2002 and announced separation in 2016. He is now survived by his three children with princess Martha Louise.

      Ari first made headlines when during an interview he accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him during the Nobel Peace Prize Concert. While talking to varitey.com he said, "I have a little #MeToo story about Kevin Spacey. We were having a nice chat where we spoke about theatre and drama, and the little theatre, the Wick, a theatre in London. We had a good conversation sitting beside each other. After five minutes he said 'Hey, let's go out and have a cigarette,' then he grabbed me under the table right in the b***s."

      Spacey has been accused by several men of sexual harassment but the actor has kept mum on the subject. After whistleblower Linda Culkin and the anonymous massage therapist, Ari is the third accuser of Kevin to die in 2019.

      Ari's former in-laws King Harald V and Queen Sonja released a statement on Wednesday after the reports emerged. The royal family called Behn, "an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him. We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father - and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother."

      Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
