English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Liam Hemsworth Makes Split With Miley Cyrus Official; Refuses To Comment

    By
    |

    Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have called quits on their relationship after a few months into marriage and several years of on and off dating. The Wrecking Ball singer's rep confirmed the news, after reports regarding the same started making rounds on the internet. They said that she and Liam have decided to part ways for their own good. Liam Hemsworth, has finally broken his silence regarding his split with Miley Cyrus through an official statement.

    Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have called quits on their relationship after a few months into the marriage and several years of on and off dating. The Wrecking Ball singers rep confirmed the news, after reports regarding the same started making rounds on the internet. They said that she and Liam have decided to part ways for their own good. Liam Hemsworth, has finally broken his silence regarding his split with Miley Cyrus through an official statement. The Hunger Games actor wrote on Instagram, “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.” - (sic) Neither Liam, nor Miley have stated the reason for their separation. While, the actress implied through her post that its a patrt of her evolution. Her spokesperson stated, Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers”.

    The Hunger Games actor wrote on Instagram, "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

    Peace and Love." - (sic)

    Neither Liam, nor Miley have stated the reason for their separation. While, the actress implied through her post that it's a part of her evolution, her spokesperson stated, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers".

    More LIAM HEMSWORTH News

    Read more about: Liam Hemsworth miley cyrus
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue